ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that an off-duty deputy had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in St. Petersburg.
According to a media release, St. Petersburg police were called to a residence in St. Petersburg about 6:35 p.m. Jan. 28. When they arrived they found Kevin Levi, 42, dead in his home.
Detectives say he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death is considered a suicide.
Deputy Levi was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in 2004, and he worked in the Patrol Operations Bureau.