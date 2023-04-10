DUNEDIN — An 18-year-old man faces a charge of vehicular homicide and could face additional charges after he allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a car driven by a 75-year-old woman April 5 at the intersection of Belcher and Curlew roads in Dunedin.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Dominic Rampi was driving a BMW 335I southbound on Belcher Road at high speed about 10:50 p.m. and continued through a red light into the intersection. His car T-boned a Dodge Charger eastbound on Curlew Road driven by Marion Miller.
The Charger then struck a Mazda 3 driven by 38-year-old Rachel Worley, who was not injured. Miller was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Rampi was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash, and additional charges are pending for Rampi.