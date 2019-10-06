Missing watercraft rider found safe

SAND KEY — Clearwater police announced that a missing watercraft rider has been found at a marina in St. Petersburg and will be reunited with her family members.
Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department and multiple other agencies began searching for a missing woman on a personal watercraft about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 off Sand Key when a storm swept through the area.
Clearwater police identified the missing woman as Tiffany Vanderburg, 55. She was last seen wearing an orange and black life vest. She was riding a 1995 purple and white Sea-Doo.
The Coast Guard, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and FWC also participated in the effort to locate her.