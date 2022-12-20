Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at a Largo mobile home park, police reported.
A family member located the couple at the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 19 and contacted the Largo Police Department. Investigators concluded that in the early morning hours of that day, 46-year old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez shot and killed his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Ann Colon, in bed while she was sleeping. Ortiz Gomez then committed suicide, police said.
The couple were described as having a tumultuous relationship. According to friends and family, Colon was planning on leaving Ortiz Gomez, a police report states.