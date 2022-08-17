A former tenant who was evicted from a Largo mobile home park has been charged with arson and burglary after a fire was reported at the park on Aug. 16.
Largo Police responded to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park at about 2:33 a.m. to assist Largo Fire Rescue with the blaze. It was determined that the fire was possibly started by a recently evicted tenant. A state fire marshal and a Largo Police detective also responded.
That afternoon, a detective located the suspect in Pinellas Park. A police report states the detective obtained a full confession.
John Baglieri, 36, was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.