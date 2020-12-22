PALM HARBOR — A 14-year-old Palm Harbor boy was transported via Bayflite to St. Joseph’s hospital in serious condition Monday afternoon after he was struck by two vehicles on U.S. 19 near Alderman Road.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 63-year-old woman was from Holiday driving a sport utility vehicle northbound on U.S. 19 about 2:50 p.m. Dec. 21, traveling in the left center lane just north of Alderman Road. A 70-year-old man from New Port Richey was driving a van northbound traveling behind the SUV.
The 14-year-old boy was walking along the east shoulder of the roadway before he attempted to run across the highway, troopers say. The boy ran into the path of the SUV and was struck by the vehicle, which had slowed but was unable to stop. The van also was unable to stop and collided with the rear of the SUV before colliding with the teenager.