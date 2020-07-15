Out-of-control delivery truck shuts down Clearwater intersection

CLEARWATER — Clearwater police cited a delivery truck driver with careless driving after a crash with a traffic signal pole about 7 a.m. July 14 at the intersection of Court Street and North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
Police say the delivery truck veered out of control, narrowly missing Rita’s Italian Ice on the northwest corner of the intersection.
The intersection was shut down until the truck could be removed. Police say traffic at the intersection will be affected for an indefinite period of time, possibly weeks, due to the damage to the traffic signal pole and power supply.
Only eastbound and westbound traffic on Court Street will be allowed. There will be no through traffic on MLK through the intersection, and drivers on MLK cannot access Court Street at that point. Drivers on Court Street cannot make left turns onto MLK, but they can make right turns.
Drivers are asked to be patient and use extra caution in the area until repairs can be made.
No injuries were reported.