Pinellas detectives accuse Clearwater man of possessing child pornography

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 34-year-old Clearwater man at his home about 8:45 a.m. March 10 on two counts of possession of child pornography.
Jeffrey Ryan O'Kelley was booked into the county jail. Bail was set at $20,000.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation Aug. 13, 2019 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They then identified O’Kelley as the suspect and recovered two images depicting child pornography from his online account.
Detectives say O'Kelley admitted that he owns and is responsible for the online accounts.