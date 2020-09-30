Dunedin man accused of sexual battery of a child

DUNEDIN – Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 52-year-old Dunedin man Sept. 29 for sexual battery of a child.
Michael Doyle was booked into the county jail on two counts of capital sexual battery of a child under age 12.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit say the crime occurred in 2015 at Doyle’s home in Dunedin.
According to detectives, the girl had been sleeping at Doyle’s home and woke up to him sexually battering her. She reportedly disclosed the incident in 2017.
Through various investigative techniques, detectives obtained probable cause for Doyle’s arrest and took him into custody on Sept. 29.
Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information in this case is asked to call Detective Jane Hanna at 727-582-6724.