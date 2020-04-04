Pinellas detention deputy tests positive for COVID-19

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced April 4 that a detention deputy has tested positive for COVID-19.
The deputy last worked at the jail on March 19, according to a press release. The Florida Department of Health identified two days of concern when the deputy could have spread the virus.
DOH conducted an investigation and identified the inmates and staff members the deputy came into contact with on those two days. All inmates and staff that were identified were assessed and screened and all have no symptoms.
Due to being past the 14-day window, there is no reason to have continued concern for those individuals. According to the Health Department Director, anyone the deputy contacted would have already shown signs and/or symptoms.
The deputy is recovering and will remain out of work for the foreseeable future.
There is no indication anyone else at the jail is at risk.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will continue with mitigation measures we have in place to ensure the safety of our members and inmates.