CLEARWATER — A 60-year-old Pinellas Park man died at a local hospital about two weeks after he was struck by a sedan type vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard near Dodge Street in Clearwater.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Palm Harbor man was traveling eastbound on Roosevelt Boulevard (State Road 686) about 11:36 p.m. Jan. 30.
Troopers say the 60-year-old was walking southbound across the highway and entered the path of the car, which collided with the man and then came to a controlled stop.
The 60-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he died on Feb. 16.