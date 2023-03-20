CLEARWATER — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was charged with driving under the influence after Clearwater police made a traffic stop on March 15.
A PCSO report stated that officers conducted a traffic stop at Belcher Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater about 2:17 a.m. after a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck failed to stop at a red light.
The officers said the driver, Rickey Rogers, 45, showed signs of impairment with an odor of alcohol, slurred speech and watery and glossy eyes.
A police report said Rogers agreed to perform field sobriety tests but performed poorly. Officers said Rogers refused to submit to a breath sample.
He was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.
Rogers was hired by PCSO in July 2004. He worked as a deputy in the patrol operations bureau.
His employment was immediately terminated following the arrest, which is consistent with PCSO policy.