LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s investigators reported a deputy-involved crash that occurred during an attempted traffic stop about 6:07 p.m. July 11 at 10289 Ulmerton Road in Largo.
According to deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team, Deputy Austin Rill, 23, was on-duty in his fully marked 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound on Ulmerton Road when he saw a 2006 Honda Civic commit several traffic infractions ahead of him in traffic.
Investigators say Deputy Rill then activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop, but the Honda continued accelerating before abruptly stopping. The deputy was unable to stop his Tahoe and ran into the rear of the Honda, driven Keith Thomas, 45.
Thomas told investigators he was experiencing some minor pain, but refused treatment and transport to a hospital. Deputy Rill was not injured.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor.