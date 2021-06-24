Seminole man jailed after six-hour standoff with SWAT team

SEMINOLE — A 42-year-old Seminole man surrendered peacefully to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s SWAT team June 23 after a nearly six-hour standoff.
Joshua Caleb Wieder was arrested at 3:33 a.m. and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, shooting a deadly missile at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in public, child abuse, threatening communications and wearing a bulletproof vest during the commission of a felony.
Deputies responded to a residence on Starkey Road in Seminole for a domestic disturbance after Wieder reportedly made threats of violence against a family member. Wieder barricaded himself inside the home and refused to exit.
According to a press release, the SWAT team was called, and as the team attempted to make contact with Wieder, he shot toward the deputies who were inside an armored vehicle outside the home.
Deputies with the Negotiator Response Team then made contact with Wieder who surrendered peacefully. No injuries were reported.