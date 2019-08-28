DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a work-related fatality accident that occurred about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at a private residence on Wetherington Way in Dunedin.
Deputies responded to the home after receiving a report about a tree limb striking a man in the head.
When deputies arrived, paramedics from Palm Harbor Fire Rescue told them that Jacob Schrader, 21, of Largo had been taken to Mease Dunedin Hospital for life threatening injuries.
Deputies have since learned that Tree Impressions of Florida LLC was hired by the homeowners and permitted to remove a tree from their yard.
Witnesses told deputies that Schrader was standing at the base of the tree, utilizing a chainsaw to cut the trunk of the tree. As the tree began to fall, Schrader walked into the path of the falling tree, which struck him in the head.
Schrader was pronounced dead at 3:56 p.m. at Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Deputies say Schrader's death appears accidental in nature.
The homeowners were not home at the time of the incident.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified of the death investigation.