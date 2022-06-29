Clearwater women accused of duping elderly man with dementia

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 44-year-old Clearwater woman about 3 p.m. June 28 who reportedly tricked an elderly man with dementia into signing over two properties to her son.
Jennifer Geiger was booked into the county jail where she was charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. Bail was set at $50,000. She was released on surety bond at 4:46 p.m. June 28.
According to Clearwater police, Geiger was the property manager at a condominium complex in Largo where the victim, a man in his 90s with dementia, owned two units. Geiger reportedly befriended the unidentified victim and duped him into signing over ownership of the two condo units valued at $400,000 to her son.