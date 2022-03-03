Largo man charged with 10 counts of possession child pornography

LARGO — A 69-year-old Largo man was arrested about 8:56 a.m. March 3 for reportedly uploading multiple images of child pornography to a Google Drive.
Jarry Thomas Bowen was booked into Pinellas County Jail on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of transmission of child pornography. Bail was set at $105,000.
Largo police began an investigation in June 2021 after a detective received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children as part of his duties in the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
According to Largo police, the report was filed by Google and revealed that Bowen had uploaded more than 200 files into Google Drive, including more than 100 images of children. Throughout the investigation, a search warrant was obtained, and additional information was gathered against Bowen, which verified the tip and images received.
Largo police executed a search warrant at Bowen’s residence on March 3 and Bowen was taken into custody without incident. Police say he admitted to his involvement with child pornography over the past 10 years.
The case is still open pending forensic reviews of the evidence retrieved from the search warrant.