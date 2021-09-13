Detectives investigate two inmate deaths at Pinellas jail

CLEARWATER — Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater.
Detectives say neither appears to be suspicious in nature. The medical examiner will perform autopsies to determine the cause of death.
Margaret Tamang, a 42-year-old transient, was booked into the jail on Sept. 6 on two counts of failure to appear — possession of heroin. Tamang was transferred to Largo Medical Center Sept. 7 after a medical episode.
Detectives say her condition rapidly declined at the hospital and she was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. Sept. 7. Tamang reportedly had multiple pre-existing health conditions.
Sir Walter Boykin III, 70, of Clearwater was booked into the county jail on May 26 on two Clearwater Police Department warrants for failure to appear for felony petit theft. Boykin plead guilty to the charges and was sentenced. His projected release date was Oct. 11.
Detectives say Boykin told jail medical staff he was feeling weak on Sept. 4, and he was evaluated by a nurse. Medical staff administered a COVID-19 test and it showed positive. Boykin was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted to the ICU and he remained hospitalized until he died on Friday, Sept. 10.
Detectives say they found no evidence to believe Boykin had been in any physical altercations or suffered any injuries while incarcerated.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office made COVID-19 vaccinations available to all inmates on April 13 and continues to administer them on a voluntary basis. Inmates have the opportunity to request vaccination by asking any staff member at any time. Boykin was not vaccinated prior to incarceration, did not show symptoms when he was booked, and did not request vaccination while in jail.