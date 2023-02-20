Skateboarder struck, killed crossing Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard

A 19-year-old skateboarder was killed Feb. 20 when he was struck by a crane truck on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard at Old Coachman Road.
Clearwater police said the driver of the truck was westbound on Gulf-to-Bay when he ran a red light and struck the victim, who was on a skateboard in the crosswalk with a green light.
Edward Baker Castellano died after being taken to Morton Plant Hospital. The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m.
No signs of impairment were detected, and the driver of the crane truck cooperated with investigators.