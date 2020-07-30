Oldsmar man charged with possession of child pornography

OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 26-year-old man at his residence in Oldsmar about 1 p.m. July 30 on multiple counts of child pornography.
Miguel Angel Vergara Hernandez was booked into the county jail on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $1 million —$100,000 for each count.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began in investigation after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. They then identified Hernandez as a suspect.
Investigators met with Hernandez in the driveway of his Oldsmar home. Detectives say then uncovered a large amount of child pornography on his electronic device.