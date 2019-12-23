Pinellas detention deputy terminated after DUI charge

CLEARWATER — A 24-year-old Pinellas County detention deputy arrested Dec. 22 for DUI no longer has a job per sheriff’s office policy.
Clearwater police responded to a single vehicle crash about 7:24 p.m. Dec. 22 at 26200 U.S. 19 N. in Clearwater. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Brittany P. O’Leary had driven her 2019 Jeep Wrangler off the roadway and into a retention pond.
According to Clearwater police, witnesses had to assist O’Leary from her vehicle because it was almost completely submerged in the water. During the investigation, officers learned that O’Leary was a detention deputy.
Clearwater police say O’Leary showed signs of impairment by having bloodshot and watery eyes. Her balance was unsteady. She had slurred speech and a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her. O’Leary reportedly agreed to perform Field Sobriety Tests, but performed poorly on them.
Police say that O’Leary submitted to a breath sample, which indicated she had a breath alcohol concentration of .153/.158. The limit is .08.
O’Leary was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence and cited for DUI with BAC of .15 or higher and careless driving. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and released on her own recognizance on Dec. 23.
O’Leary was hired by the sheriff’s office on Oct. 30, 2017.