CLEARWATER — Police arrested an Oak Grove Middle School student after he was reported to have threatened to blow up a classroom.
On Aug. 17, several students told school officials and a school resource officer a 14-year-old eighth-grader had made a threat during an enrichment class the previous day, officials said. When another student asked if he cared about his friends being killed, the student is reported to have said he loved his friends, but they would die with everyone else.
Police said the student admitted making the statement but said he was only joking. No device was found on the school campus, located at 1370 S. Belcher Road.
The student was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device. He was taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.
Clearwater Police afterward said they wanted to remember everyone that “making a threat — even if supposedly in jest — can lead to criminal charges.”