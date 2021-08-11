Tampa man charged with vehicular homicide in Clearwater crash

Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.