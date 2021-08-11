Tampa man charged with vehicular homicide in Clearwater crash

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 36-year-old Tampa man just after midnight Aug. 11 on charges related to fatality crash that occurred near Chestnut Street and Prospect Avenue.
Pedro Louis. Castro was booked into the Pinellas County Jail where he was charged with vehicular homicide, driving with a license suspended or revoked causing death and fleeing to elude causing death. He also had warrants out of Hillsborough County.
According to Clearwater police, Castro had been driving a 2002 Suzuki eastbound on Court Street near Missouri Avenue when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle then made a U-turn and headed west on Court Street. The officer did not pursue the vehicle.
When the vehicle reached the area where Court Street and Chestnut Street meet, the driver headed the wrong way, traveling westbound on Chestnut and directly into traffic, according to witnesses.
Police say the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting someone and the driver lost control and struck a nearby building.
Castro was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment of injuries. The passenger, Sasha Marie Hudtwalcker-Grey, 28, of Tampa died at the scene. Police noted that Castro has been in prison multiple times.