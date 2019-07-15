Deputies say St. Petersburg man faces battery charges after crash in Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say a 21-year-old St. Petersburg man “became combative” and battered a deputy and a nurse while in the emergency room of a local hospital where he was taken following a crash that occurred about 6:22 p.m. July 14 on Treasure Island Causeway.
Deputies charged Jacob Allyn Turner with one count of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of battery on an emergency medical care provider. Bail was set at $10,000. DUI-related charges are pending the results of a blood draw, deputies said.
According to deputies with the Major Accident Investigation Team, Turner was driving his 2003 Ford Explorer westbound on Treasure Island Causeway when he lost control of the vehicle and began to slide sideways.
The Ford crossed over the center median, traveling into the eastbound lanes of Treasure Island Boulevard and into the path of Laura Varonich, 59, of St. Petersburg, who was driving a 2000 Volvo V70.
Deputies say the two vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes of Treasure Island Causeway, just east of Paradise Boulevard.
Paramedics responded and transported Turner and Varonich to a local hospital for serious non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies say Turner showed signs of impairment and that speed and impairment are both factors in the case.
The investigation continues.