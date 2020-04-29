PINELLAS PARK — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say an inmate in the back of a prisoner transport van suffered injuries during a crash with a bicycle that occurred about 1:58 a.m. April 28 at the intersection of Park Boulevard North and 71st Street North in Pinellas Park.
Deputies with the Major Accident Investigation Team say G4S Security Officer Dale Hartzell, 41, was driving a prisoner transport van, a 2019 Ford Transit 250, traveling in the center lane eastbound on Park Boulevard. Zachary Bailey, 24, of Pinellas Park, was riding a bicycle and was crossing Park Boulevard at the intersection of 71st Street against the crosswalk signal.
Deputies say Hartzell had a green light when he approached the intersection, and Bailey had traveled into the intersection from the opposite side of Park Boulevard. They say Bailey had swerved to avoid other traffic and struck the rear of the transport van.
Hartzell stopped the van suddenly to avoid Bailey, deputies say.
Two inmates were in the back of the van, Jennifer Rhoads, 48, of St. Petersburg, and Bryan Lucas, 37, of St. Petersburg. Deputies say when the van stopped suddenly, the inmates hit the metal partitions in the back of the van.
Lucas suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Northside Hospital where he was medically cleared before being taken to the Pinellas County Jail. Rhoads was not injured and transported to jail.
Hartzell and Bailey were not injured and refused medical treatment on scene.