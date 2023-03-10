The suspect in a Pinellas Park bank robbery attempt was found dead on March 4 by Largo police. The death was determined to have been a suicide.
Pinellas Park police responded to a robbery about 1 p.m. on March 3 at the Truist Bank, 7694 49th St. N. They said a white male approached a bank teller and passed a note requesting money. The suspect implied he had a weapon, but no weapon was displayed. Bank staff refused to provide money and the suspect left the bank without incident.
A day later, Largo police said they were called to investigate a suicide. It was later determined that the deceased was also the suspect from the bank robbery. He has been identified as Chris Fabrizio, a 56-year-old male. The case has been closed and no other information was released.