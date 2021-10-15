Seminole man jailed on attempted murder charges, more pending

SEMINOLE — A 20-year-old Seminole man was arrested about 11:15 Oct. 14 on attempted first degree murder charges in connection with two random shootings that occurred Oct. 7 and 13 that left one man injured and a second man dead. Charges are pending in the second shooting.
Elijah Iziah Dera’us McCray was booked into the Pinellas County Jail where he was charged with resisting an officer without violence, attempted first degree murder and, pending lab tests, will also be charged with first degree murder and delinquent in possession of a firearm, according to detectives. Bail was set at $50,150.
Detectives say deputies responded to the 8300 block of 75th Place North in Seminole about 9:52 p.m. Oct. 7 after reports of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old male that had been shot several times. Detectives say the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening and he was transported to the hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene.
Deputies responded to another report of shots fire about 8:36 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 8400 Block of 75th Avenue North in Seminole. Detectives say when deputies arrived they found 55-year-old Eddie Hoskins Jr, had been shot multiple times. Hoskins was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The suspect was identified and located in the same neighborhood on 76th Avenue North. Detectives say the victims from both shootings and the suspect have no relation and this was a random act.
In a press conference Oct. 14, Sheriff Gualtieri said, “This was a true public safety nightmare that was getting ready to unfold, but thanks to good old fashioned police work, technology, science, and good partnerships and cooperation through information between citizens and law enforcement, a murderer is off the street.”