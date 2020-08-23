PINELLAS PARK — A 60-year-old Largo man died at a local hospital from injuries suffered in a crash that occurred about 7:16 p.m. Aug. 22 at the intersection of Belcher Road and 114th Avenue North in Pinellas Park.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 61-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving a sedan-type vehicle eastbound on 114th Avenue North. The Largo man was traveling on a motorcycle southbound on Belcher Road.
FHP says when the sedan reached the intersection it turned south into the path of the motorcycle. The Largo man was ejected from his motorcycle when it hit the rear of the sedan.
The unidentified motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The driver of the sedan also was not identified.