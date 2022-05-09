Father charged with manslaughter in daughter’s death

CLEARWATER — A 51-year-old Clearwater man was booked into the Pinellas County Jail about 5:24 a.m. May 9 after he was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his daughter.
Laurence Randell Green was charged with manslaughter. No bail was set.
Clearwater police responded to Bay Cove Apartments, 19135 U.S. 19 N., about 7 p.m. May 8 after receiving a call about a stabbing. Police say Sidney Green, 22, was injured when she attempted to get between her father, who was armed with a knife, and her boyfriend during an argument.
She was transported to Morton Plant Hospital where she later died.