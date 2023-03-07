Clearwater Police: Dunkin' Donuts employee shot customer following argument

CLEARWATER — Police charged a Clearwater Dunkin' Donuts employee with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm March 6 after they say he shot a customer following an argument.
Police say Khalil Abdul Shakur Shaheed, 23, of St. Petersburg, became involved in an argument with a customer, a 38-year-old Clearwater man who was trying to buy ice cream for his girlfriend and two children.
As the victim and his family left the front door of the store at 2551 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. around 6 p.m., police said Shaheed left out the back door and confronted the victim in the parking lot, where the argument continued. Police said Shaheed pulled a gun out of his waistband and fired three times, hitting the victim twice in the legs.
The man is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.