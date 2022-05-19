Feds indict North Redington Beach man for fraud, money laundering

TAMPA — A 23-year-old North Redington Beach man made his initial appearance in federal court in Tampa May 17 where an indictment was unsealed accusing him of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.
Alexander Leszczynski was ordered to be detained and then booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a U.S. Marshal’s hold where he will stay until his trial.
If convicted on all counts, Leszczynski faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In addition, the government intends to forfeit $337,000, which represents the proceeds and property involved in the offenses.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with Largo, Indian Shores and Palm Beach police departments.
According to the court documents and facts presented during the bond hearing, Leszczynski used fictitious charitable entities, such as Love & Bliss Inc., to participate in numerous frauds, including fraudulently applying for and receiving two Payroll Protection Plan (“PPP”) loans for about $195,910, as well as engaging in a check kiting scheme and attempting to deposit $2.7 million of worthless checks into the Love & Bliss business account.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Leszczynski laundered the proceeds of the PPP and check kiting schemes through multiple accounts trying to hide the proceeds and prevent their return.
The government ultimately seized $337,000 from an account Leszczynski controlled and, when he discovered that the money had been frozen, he attempted to have it released by producing a fabricated pardon allegedly signed by former President Donald Trump, according to the press release.
The news release also detailed another fraud scheme in which Leszczynski filed fraudulent warranty deeds claiming to deed to himself and his businesses 10 properties around the United States collectively valued at more than $300 million. When property owners and attorneys attempted to correct the fraudulent deeds, Leszczynski responded by sending harassing and threatening letters, emails and faxes.