A woman and her ex-boyfriend were arrested Tuesday after deputies said the engaged in sexual activity with their dog over a span of eight years.
According to deputies, 36-year-old Christina Calello of Safety Harbor willingly engaged in sexual activity with the dog on multiple occasions over that span and her former boyfriend, 39-year-old Geoffrey Springer of Largo, recorded the sexual activity and placed it on a flash drive.
The dog was surrendered to deputies and taken to a local pet hospital for routine examination; it had no visible injuries.
Calello and Springer were taken into custody and charged with Sexual Activity Involving Animals. Both were transported to the Pinellas County Jail.
The investigation continues.