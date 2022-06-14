6 hospitalized after truck crashes into Clearwater daycare

A truck crashed into a Clearwater daycare Monday evening, sending six people to the hospital, according to police.
A truck crashed into Building Blocks at Clearwater, located at 1112 Lakeview Road, around 5:30 p.m. — chipping away at a mural of a cartoonish child and revealing the gray concrete of the building underneath. The bright blue entrance to the facility was sectioned off with caution tape Monday night.
The truck hit the pickup line area of the facility, where parents come to pick up their children, according to Ayman Saed, the owner of Building Blocks at Clearwater.
The driver was a 57-year-old woman who was there to pick up her grandchild, according to a news release from the Clearwater Police Department.
She tried to brake when she saw a child near her vehicle, but “hit the gas pedal instead and the truck went out of control in the parking lot and struck multiple people, including a mother and her three children — ages 2, 3 and 5,” the release said.
The kids were taken to All Children’s Hospital, and their mom was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, police said. A staff member of the daycare also was injured and was taken to Mease Dunedin Hospital.
The truck driver, who was cited for careless driving, was transported to HCA Florida Largo Hospital, according to the release.
The daycare posted a statement on its Facebook page at 7:31 p.m. that said that “no one was seriously injured.”
Saed, who has owned the daycare for about five years, said the safety and education of the children are the facility’s top priorities.
“We do give and provide the best services we can,” Saed said. “Our biggest concern is the safety of the kids in here.”
Employees from the city of Clearwater’s building department will be sent to the daycare to examine the damage Tuesday, police said.
The daycare will be closed Tuesday, Saed said, but it is expected to be open Wednesday. However, the children will not enter through the main entrance, where the truck struck the building, he said.