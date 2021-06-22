Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred about 12:30 a.m. June 22 along the northbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge.
Troopers say a 40-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were traveling on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when they were shot by a person or persons in a passing black sedan.
The man and woman, both of Clearwater, were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800.