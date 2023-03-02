A box truck contracted by the Lowe’s home improvement chain for appliance deliveries ran through a guardrail, through a chain-link fence, and into a number of trees in the thick brush near Eighth Avenue Southeast and Donegan Road on Feb. 24, the Largo Police Department reported.
Police said the truck was eastbound on Eighth Avenue Southeast about 7:38 p.m. when the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness.
The driver and a passenger were transported to Bayfront Hospital. No other vehicles were involved and police said there are no criminal charges pending at this time.