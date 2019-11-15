Professional guardian accused of exploiting elderly person for personal gain

Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 51-year-old Riverview Florida woman Nov. 14 after an investigation determined she was exploiting an elderly person by transferring large sums of money to her accounts for personal gain.
Traci Renee Hudson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one charge of exploitation of an elderly person over $50,000. Bail was set at $250,000. She was released on surety bond on Nov. 15.
Economic Crimes detectives say they began an investigation in November 2018 after the Florida Department of Children and Families, Adult Protection Division forwarded a tip to the sheriff's office.
Detectives say Hudson was introduced to the victim, 92-year-old Maurice Myers, in November 2017, after the death of his daughter, who had been taking care of Myers' finances. People who knew Hudson was a professional guardian and that she worked with court appointed wards made the introduction.
According to detectives, Hudson is self-employed as the business owner of Florida Guardianship Services Inc. She is also listed as the president of the Guardian Association of Pinellas County per Florida Department of Corporations website. In addition, Hudson is listed on the Guardian Association of Pinellas County newsletter as president of the board of directors as recent as October of 2019.
Detectives say after the introduction, through her Power of Attorney, Hudson also became the court appointed personal representative for the daughter's estate. Myers passed away in October of 2018 with no next of kin.
Although Hudson has worked as a professional guardian since 2016, she was not a court appointed guardian for Myers. Therefore, none of her financial transfers and expenses was monitored by the courts, detectives say.
Detectives found that over 11 months, $541,541 was transferred from Myers account to accounts owned by Hudson.
Detectives presented the case to the Pinellas/Pasco State Attorney's Office and a warrant was issued for Hudson on one count of exploitation of an elderly person over $50,000, a first-degree felony.