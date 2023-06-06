Four Pinellas County men face murder and other charges in connection with the April 29 death of a Jacksonville-area man during what deputies said was a doomed drug deal.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the American Business Center at 8300 Ulmerton Road in reference to a shooting on that day. Deputies found Brent Alley, 20, in the parking lot suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. Alley, from the northeast Florida community of Callahan, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives learned Alley and a companion, Kyle Foster, 22, traveled to Pinellas County from Jacksonville with $40,000 in cash with the intent of purchasing a large amount of high-quality marijuana. Detectives learned that the four Pinellas County men planned to rob Alley of the money he brought with him that night.
PCSO identified the suspects as Tyaire Turner, 43, of 3491 62nd Ave. N, Pinellas Park; Scott Laracuente, 32, of 8300 Ulmerton Road #10, Largo; Terrell Jackson, 32, of 10898 119th Street N, Largo; and Joshua Ashley, 26, of 10898 119th Street N, Largo.
The Ulmerton Road facility is a business park, but deputies said Laracuente had been using a unit as a residence.
In a June 5 press conference, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Alley and Foster had no idea they were being set up. At some point, Alley, seeing several men in the business center, returned to his vehicle and grabbed a gun. Gualtieri said Turner shot Alley when he went back inside the business center.
Deputies said Jackson and Ashley fled by car to Los Angeles and ultimately to Las Vegas. Laracuente took a Greyhound bus to Las Vegas.
The three were taken into custody with the assistance of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on drug charges and have subsequently been charged with first-degree murder.
Turner fled to the Washington, D.C. area. He was taken into custody in northern Virginia with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s service. He was charged with first-degree murder.
All of the suspects had extensive arrest records, Gualtieri said.
Foster has returned to the Jacksonville area and the sheriff said no decision has been made on pursuing charges against him.