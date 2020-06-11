Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 29-year-old West Palm Beach man about 11:45 a.m. June 11 on sexual battery charges after he reportedly blackmailed an offender he was supervising.
Rutherford Jean, a former probation officer, was charged with two counts of sexual battery. Jean is currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail where he awaits transportation to Pinellas County.
Detectives began their investigation Oct. 14, 2019, while the victim was housed as an inmate at the county jail. The victim made a complaint to detention deputies that her probation officer had blackmailed her for sexual favors.
According to detectives, in December 2017, the victim was sentenced to probation for drug charges. The terms of her probation required her to report to a probation officer within 24-hours of her release from jail. When she reported to the Department of Corrections probation office in Clearwater, she was assigned to Jean.
Investigators learned that during the first month of probation, Jean conducted a “home check.” He accused the victim of lying about her address and told her she could “be violated” but reportedly told them victim it would be addressed another time.
Detectives say Jean also held several probation meetings with the victim in his office and told her he had documented all of her drug tests as clean.
The victim told detectives in March 2018 that Jean was provided laboratory results from a drug rehab center that she was positive for drugs. In lieu of violating the terms of her probation, Jean reportedly picked up the victim at her residence and drove to an unknown location in Pinellas County where he sexually battered her.
Detectives learned of another instance where Jean met the victim at her residence and asked her to enter the front seat of his vehicle. While in his vehicle, Jean instructed her to perform a sex act on him as payment for not violating her probation.
Around July 2018, Jean transferred from the Clearwater probation office to the Palm Beach probation office, but resigned about one month later.
Through various investigative techniques and with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, detectives obtained a DNA sample from Jean. That sample was compared against a semen sample from the victim’s clothing, which was a match.
Pinellas County detectives obtained a warrant for Jean’s arrest. In conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested. During an interview with detectives, Jean denied the allegations.
Anyone that believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact Pinellas County Detective R. Redman at 727-582-6200.