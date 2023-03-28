LARGO — A 17-year-old has been arrested on one count of felony child abuse after authorities said she recorded herself on a video placing a lit marijuana cigarette in the mouth of a 1-year-old girl.
Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Crimes Against Children Unit arrested the teen, who they said that was babysitting and that the baby was left in Roberts' care by her 16-year-old mother. Roberts and the baby's mother are friends, they said.
On March 23, deputies responded to a private residence in unincorporated Largo for allegations of child abuse. Deputies contacted the teen, who initially admitted to smoking marijuana near the victim, but denied placing the marijuana cigarette in the victim's mouth.
Detectives then were able to obtain the video, which they said shows Roberts placing the marijuana cigarette in the victim's mouth. The baby is seen then to inhale while the lit marijuana cigarette is in the baby’s mouth, and the embers begin to glow brighter, they said.
The teen then takes the marijuana cigarette out of the mouth of the one-year-old victim and places it into her own mouth and inhales, causing the embers to glow brighter, detectives said.
On March 24, detectives said they interviewed the teenager, who admitted to watching the baby and placing the marijuana cigarette in the victim’s mouth. Detectives said she refused to provide an explanation. She was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.