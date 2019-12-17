Genealogy helps Pinellas Sheriff’s Office ID suspect in 1998 rape case

LARGO — A 61-year-old Michigan man is awaiting extradition to Pinellas County after he was charged with sexual battery in connection with a rape that occurred Oct. 8, 1998 in Indian Rocks Beach.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced the arrest during a press conference Dec. 16 at the sheriff’s administration building in Largo.
Gualtieri said the female victim was 20-year-old when she took a walk, alone, near the 12th Avenue Beach Access in Indian Rocks Beach. A naked man asked her for a cigarette and she ran. But, the man caught her, threw her to the ground and threatened her with a weapon.
He then sexually battered her. Afterwards, he forced her into the Gulf of Mexico and told her to clean herself off before he fled.
However, he left his DNA in her body and on her clothing, which was collected during an exam. That DNA evidence led to his arrest on Dec. 12, 21 years after the crime.
Gualtieri said although Pinellas can now process its own DNA, back in 1998, DNA evidence was processed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and uploaded into national and state databases. But no match was found at that time.
He added that Florida did not start collecting DNA until 1994 and only on some cases. As of Jan. 1, Florida statutes now require DNA be collected for all felonies and some misdemeanors, he said.
Gualtieri said in May 1999, FDLE matched the DNA to evidence collected in a rape case in Venice that also occurred in 1998. Pinellas County’s detectives then began working with the Venice Police Department to try to identify a suspect. During that investigation, which spanned 20 years, 90 suspects were identified and all were eliminated.
In July 2017, a detective assigned to the Cold Case Unit began work with Venice PD and other agencies to try to solve the case. Venice had fingerprints that police thought might belong to the suspect, but after getting a DNA sample, that person was eliminated.
“So we were back to square one,” Gualtieri said.
Then in October 2018, FDLE began offering a genetic genealogy program and Pinellas County asked FDLE to conduct a familial search with the DNA to try to find a family member that might result in identification of a suspect.
The sheriff said the program relied on a database comprised of results from people who used services such as Genealogy.com or 23andme to look for relatives or develop a family tree. He said these people sometimes use another company, GEDmatch, to upload their DNA profiles to continue their search.
The information is uploaded into a national database and people have the option to make it available to law enforcement. FDLE has an agreement with GEDmatch to submit DNA in serious cases, such as murder and rape, Gualtieri said.
Using GEDmatch, a “very remote” match was found in March. Gualtieri said it was at the great-great grandparent level, making the suspect a fourth cousin of a woman who lived in Ocala. Detectives went to Ocala and interviewed the woman. They mapped out her family tree and contacted additional family members.
At the same time, detectives were working with a composite that the victim had provided in 1998, which led them to a suspect in Massachusetts, but the state wouldn’t extradite the man. After interviewing the suspect and submitting his DNA, he also was eliminated.
Meanwhile, work continued looking at the family of the woman in Ocala, leading detectives to a woman in Iowa, which led them to a family member in Venice and others in Illinois, Texas and Florida.
FDLE then found a man, who was in prison, that turned out to be the son of the suspect. After running his DNA, the son was eliminated. At that time, Gualtieri said the search had been narrowed down to five people in that line.
The search then led to Robert Brian Thomas, who had served time in a federal prison from 2010-2012, but due to a processing error, his DNA was not uploaded into the national database.
Gualtieri said detectives knew that Thomas had lived in the Venice and Sarasota area in 1997-1999. Detectives were able to get a DNA sample in early December and on Dec. 10, the DNA from the rapes in Pinellas and Venice was matched to Thomas.
Detectives got a warrant for his arrest and traveled to Michigan. Gualtieri said he admitted being in the area at the time of the arrest, but when questioned about the rapes, he requested a lawyer.
According to Gualtieri, this is only the fifth successful use and fourth arrest using genealogy mapping in the state and the first in Pinellas County.
Detectives have been in touch with the victim, who is now 41 years old. Gualtieri said she is “greatly relieved” that he is now in jail.
“This brings much deserved justice for her,” he said.
He thanked FDLE and Venice police and all other involved in helping to solve this case.
“This case demonstrates how evolving science, technology, collaboration between law enforcement agencies and good old fashioned boots-on-the ground police work come together,” he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.