Detectives investigating inmate death at Pinellas County Jail

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a 54-year-old inmate who died at the jail about 3:12 p.m. Feb. 9.
Detectives say James Johnstone was located inside his assigned housing area at the jail, 14400 49th St. N. in Clearwater, when fellow inmates let detention staff know that Johnstone was unresponsive.
A jail doctor was already on the housing wing when detention staff was notified of the emergency. The doctor and medical staff immediately responded and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Johnstone.
Detectives say Johnstone had no obvious signs of injury and no incidents of confrontation or use of force were reported. His death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
Johnstone, who was listed as a Clearwater transient on the jail booking report, was arrested on Feb. 8 by Largo police and charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge of trespass after warning.
The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.