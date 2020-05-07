Belleair man charged with murder of Safety Harbor man

Pinellas County sheriff’s detectives arrested a 20-year-old Belleair man about 1:30 p.m. May 7 in connection with the death of a missing Safety Harbor man.
Rain Resuli was booked into the county jail where he is being held without bond on one charge of first degree murder. He also was charged with grand theft auto and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit say the 49-year-old victim was found dead inside his truck behind a Seminole business about 7:27 p.m. May 5. His next of kin have asked that his identify not be revealed.
The victim was reported missing to the Pinellas Park Police Department on April 22.
Detectives say that a Pinellas Park police officer responded to a missing person’s report after the victim failed to reach his destination after leaving a friend’s house in Pinellas Park.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to check on an abandoned truck behind a business at 7895 Seminole Blvd. on May 5 and found the victim dead inside. Detectives say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
During their investigation, detectives learned that Resuli was the last person to meet with the victim. They say Resuli murdered the man during an arranged meeting they had scheduled in Largo.
According to detectives, Resuli then drove the victim’s truck to the man’s home in Safety Harbor and burglarized it. After the burglary, Resuli drove the victim's truck to Seminole and parked it behind a business with the victim inside.