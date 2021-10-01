DUNEDIN — The city of Dunedin’s Water Plant on County Road One is partially operational and able to produce adequate supplies of safe, quality drinking water, according to Director of Public Works Paul Stanek.
A fire broke out at the plant shortly after 4 a.m. Sept. 30. Fire and emergency responders from the cities of Dunedin, Clearwater, Palm Harbor and Safety Harbor responded to the scene containing the fire inside the water plant at 4:24 a.m.
Dunedin Fire & Rescue Chief Jeff Parks confirmed it was an electrical fire with no injuries, no suspected arson and no hazardous material risk to the environment.
The city is working with adjacent municipalities for an emergency supply, if necessary.
Stanek said the city is assessing the restoration efforts necessary to reconstruct the damaged portions of the reverse osmosis water plant.
"We want to assure our residents and businesses they will have a safe and adequate water supply," said Stanek. "But we strongly encourage people to continue to conserve water (refrain from watering lawns but this does not affect reclaimed water irrigation systems)."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say there is no evidence of arson or cyber-attack.