Largo man accused of exposing himself in retail store

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 37-year-old Largo man about 9:19 a.m. July 8 after he was accused of exposing himself in a local retail store.
Derek Hardison was booked into the county jail on one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition. Bail was set at $10,000.
According to detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit, Hardison went to the Burlington Coat Factory, 7351 Seminole Blvd. in Seminole, on July 1 and was seen walking inside the store on surveillance video. Detectives say Hardison selected a bottle of lotion and then walked around the store exposed before leaving.
Detectives say an 11-year-old child saw the man while he was exposed walking through the toy section. The child told a parent who later notified law enforcement.
Investigators say Hardison left the store in his “distinctive” Nissan pick-up truck and detectives were able to identify him as the suspect in the store’s surveillance video.
After he was arrested, he was transported to the Sheriff’s Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo for an interview. He did not provide a statement.
Detectives are asking anyone with further information or anyone who may have been a victim to call Detective Curtin at 727-582-6200.