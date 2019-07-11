Largo police arrest two in apartment shooting case

LARGO — Police have arrested an 18-year-old Largo man and an unidentified 17-year-old in connection with the July 7 shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Autumn Chase Apartments, 2200 Gladys St. in Largo.
Largo police responded to Autumn Chase Apartments about 10 p.m. and found a 22-year-old male, who did not reside at the apartment complex, dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the back.
Witnesses provided police with a description of three males who fled the scene. In addition, detectives received information that the victim had been lured to the area to buy marijuana and the suspects had intended to rob him.
Largo police detectives have since arrested two of the three suspects, including Gavin Griffin, who was charged with murder in the first degree, plus four counts of burglary, one count of obstructing or resisting an officer without violence and possession of THC oil.
Police are looking for the third suspect identified as 20-year-old Ryan Elliott, aka Hundo Rich. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. An active warrant is out for his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.