Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced results of a DUI Wolf Pack conducted March 12-13 on highly-traveled roadways. The operation was part of the sheriff’s on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving.
Participating agencies included Florida Highway Patrol, as well as Treasure Island, Indian Shores, Kenneth City, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and the Tarpon Springs Police departments.
As of 6:40 a.m. March 13, 39 criminal charges had been issued including 22 DUI’s, eight driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license, two other felony arrests, six other misdemeanor arrests and one 0.2 violation. In addition, 164 citations were issued: 27 eight driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license, six for no insurance, 55 speeding tickets, one violation of driver’s license restrictions, one seat belt citation, 22 non-moving violations, 30 moving violations and 22 DUI citations.
The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.
This weekend’s wolf pack was dedicated to the memory of 18-year-old Yvonne Meyers who was killed by a drunk driver on June 19, 1992.