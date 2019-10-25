Detectives say mother abused 6-month-old hospitalized with brain bleeds

CLEARWATER — A 21-year-old Clearwater woman is being held in the Pinellas County Jail on two charges of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm in connection with injuries to her son.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit say Paola Yanis Perez seriously injured her six-month-old on two separate occasions that occurred between Sept. 30 and Oct. 21.
The boy was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Oct. 22 with multiple brain bleeds. Perez was arrested Oct. 24.
Detectives began their investigation Oct. 22, after the 6-month-old boy was admitted to the hospital. Detectives say paramedics took the boy to All Children’s after a family friend noticed him vomiting. The child was crying excessively. He was stiff and shaking in his sleep.
Doctors say the child had substantial hemorrhaging on the brain with different stages of healing indicating multiple traumatic incidents, including a fresh hemorrhage.
Detectives interviewed the child's mother, Perez, as well as the child's father, Guillermo Jose Torres, 25, and witnesses, and found inconsistencies in Perez’s statements.
Detectives interviewed Perez again on Oct. 24 at the sheriff's office in Largo. They say she admitted that on at least two occasions she was frustrated with the child and had grabbed him up forcefully without supporting his head, causing it to jerk back and forth multiple times.
Detectives say the boy remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.