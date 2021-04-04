Arrest made in Largo lewd or lascivious battery case

LARGO — Police announced early Sunday, April 4, that an arrest had been made in a lewd or lascivious battery allegation case involving a child under the age of 16.
Largo police sent out a media alert the night of April 3 about an arrest warrant for Milton Anthoney Smiley, 32, in connection with the case. Police asked that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact Detective J. Berard at 727-587-6730.
A few hours later, Largo police reported that Smiley had been located in Spring Hill about 10:36 p.m. and arrested with assistance with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
He was transported to the Hernando County Jail where police say he would be charged with lewd or lascivious battery. No further information was available.