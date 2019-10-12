ALF residents hospitalized after fire, police say caregiver ‘passed out’

CLEARWATER — Police detectives charged a certified nurse's aide with a felony after a fire at an assisted living facility the morning of Oct. 11.
Shadeek A. Shakoor, 64, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with one count of abuse or neglect of an aged or disabled person. Bail was set at $10,000.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in the kitchen at Rainbow Manor assisted living facility, 2075 Rainbow Drive, Clearwater, about 9:29 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to a press release.
Three residents, ages 72, 82 and 92 were taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Clearwater police report that all three were in serious condition and were admitted for treatment.
Police say Shakoor was the only caregiver on duty when the fire started, but he was “incapacitated” so one of the residents had called 911.
Firefighters found him passed out in a recliner as food that had cooked too long started a small kitchen fire and filled the facility with smoke.
Police say firefighters found it difficult to get Shakoor to wake up. He smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and showed signs of impairment.