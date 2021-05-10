CLEARWATER — Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a call about an adult male found floating in the water offshore the north part Clearwater Beach about 6 p.m. May 9.
According to Clearwater police, Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a location in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue. The man was brought ashore and fire medics administered CPR. He was transported to Morton Plant Hospital where he died.
Police identified the man Monday morning as Douglas Wright, 60, of Clearwater.
Police say the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.